Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.50. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

