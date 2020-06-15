Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

SRRA stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 824,701 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 659,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

