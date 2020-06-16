14,200 Shares in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Iamgold by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Iamgold Corp has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

