15,400 Shares in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

NYSE EVC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.35. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.