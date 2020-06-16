16,600 Shares in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

GNW opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

