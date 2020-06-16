19,775 Shares in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTX. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 53.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 75.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Aptinyx Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

