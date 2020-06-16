24,546 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

