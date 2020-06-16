27,300 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

AUY stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

