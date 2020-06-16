33,808 Shares in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,808 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

