3,800 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

AXSM stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

