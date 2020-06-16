48North Cannabis (CVE:NRTH) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of 48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, 229,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 567,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

48North Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company produces, processes, and sells cannabis. 48North Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

