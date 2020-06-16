Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

