Adobe Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.14.

ADBE stock opened at $401.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.87. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $411.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.