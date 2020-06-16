Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $474.00 Price Target at Argus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Argus from $368.00 to $474.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.14.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.87. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $411.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

