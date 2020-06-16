African Battery Metals (LON:ABM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News stories about African Battery Metals (LON:ABM) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. African Battery Metals earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. African Battery Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.46 ($0.04).

African Battery Metals Company Profile

African Battery Metals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and exploits mineral resources. It explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in cobalt-copper exploration licenses, which include the Kisinka license covering an area of 50 square kilometers; and Sakania license covering an area of 140 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

