Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

