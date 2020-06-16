Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 67,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 108,469 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

