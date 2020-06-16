Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. Citigroup upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.30 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,644,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

