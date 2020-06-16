AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.45. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 63,309 shares.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

