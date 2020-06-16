AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,703,269 shares of company stock valued at $268,476,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

