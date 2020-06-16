Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

