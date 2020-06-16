Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

