Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.71

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.06. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 159,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

