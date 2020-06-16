Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.87.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $634,333. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

