Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

