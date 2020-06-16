AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

STNE opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.