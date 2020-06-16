AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 103.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

