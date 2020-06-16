AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,464 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.