AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Jabil by 818.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 198,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,969,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

