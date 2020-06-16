AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

