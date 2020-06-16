AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,753.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $96,047,197.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

