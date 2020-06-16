AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

