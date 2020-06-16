AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.