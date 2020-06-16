AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,957,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other Ryder System news, Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,978.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.