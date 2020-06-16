AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $900.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.