AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

