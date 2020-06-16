AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 685.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VRSN opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.96.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

