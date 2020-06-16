AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,664 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,437,000 after acquiring an additional 190,506 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthequity by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Shares of HQY opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,030.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

