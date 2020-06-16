AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

