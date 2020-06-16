Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News headlines about Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Altai Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE ATI opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. Altai Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

