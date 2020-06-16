Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13,762.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,752 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $30,744,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

