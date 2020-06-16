Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,232.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 431,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

