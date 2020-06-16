Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Amarin by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 1,511,092 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 35.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.