Amc Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,884% compared to the average volume of 304 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after purchasing an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

