American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

AAL stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after buying an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 2,905,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

