American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Shares of ANAT opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

ANAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.