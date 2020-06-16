Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT at $13.12

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

