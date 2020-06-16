Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) PT at €39.41

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.71 ($43.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €37.38 ($42.00) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.80 and a 200 day moving average of €38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.