Analysts Set Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

FHI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.76 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

