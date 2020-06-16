Analysts Set Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) PT at $7.53

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other Rev Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Fish purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $328,860. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REVG opened at $6.65 on Friday. Rev Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rev Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

